National Corvette Museum bring in Glasgow man to help with exhibit design

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things are certainly revving up at the Corvette Museum as their set to debut their new exhibit devoted to car craftsman Carl Casper.

The exhibit, Custom CARisma: The Legendary Creations of Carl Casper, will not only highlight Casper’s career as an automotive designer but also showcase some of his famous works.

“It’s a celebration of one man’s life, who’s been a big part of the automotive world for a long, long time,” said museum Curator and Exhibits Manager Bob Bubnis. “For 55 years, Carl put on some of the biggest car shows up and down the I-65 corridor, so a lot of people in this area probably know that name just about instantly.”

The museum will showcase some of Casper’s famous vehicles, including the original Batmobile from “Batman Returns” as well as Casper’s electric car made in the 70s.

The vehicles will be showcased in front of a mural, hand painted by Glasgow native Casey Page

“We want the car to be the experience mainly. So with this, we want the skyline to fall back just a little bit, so you get the idea that it is Gotham City as well as Nashville,” Page said. “We got the Batman tower in there, so there’s some little easter eggs if you look closer.”

Bubnis said he brought Page on because he knew his work would help in the storytelling of the exhibit.

“Our goal throughout the entire museum is to educate, entertain and inspire. That’s what we really hope happens when people walk through the space, that they’ll look at these great cars and be inspired to do things with their lives that are great,” Bubnis said.

Page said the opportunity is an honor, not just as a batman fan, but as a Carl Casper fan.

“I love cars. That’s part of the reason why it’s such a dream to be a part of the Corvette Museum and all that they’re doing,” Page said. “The Carl Casper experience is something that I did growing up with my dad so it’s great to finally be able to paint for Carl Casper.”

The mural is 10 feet tall, 50 feet long and took Page nearly two weeks to complete.

The exhibit will open March 10 and run until December 31. For more information, visit the National Corvette Museum website.

