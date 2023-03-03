Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
High Wind Warning in effect, severe storm potential exists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday
Bowling Green man makes lifesaving gesture for golf partner.
Bowling Green man donates kidney to golf partner, friend
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!

Latest News

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
LIVE: After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor
Russellville man charged after public tip
Public tip leads to arrest of Russellville man
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh