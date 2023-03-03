South Warren High School student wins regional Coca-Cola Foundation scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ange Divine Irakiza Senga was surprised at lunch Tuesday when she was awarded a $20,000 scholarship.

Senga’s family, along with representatives from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and Warren County Schools presented her with flowers and the title of Coca-Cola Scholars regional winner.

The Foundation has been around since 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola.

With the addition of the 2023 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $81 million in scholarships over the course of 35 years.

“It’s a great thing that we get to celebrate these very talented kids,” said Food Service on Premise Director for Clark Beverage Group, Timmy Garrett. “We’re very fortunate to be a part of this.”

The scholarship is awarded to an exceptional high school student dedicated to leadership, service, and action that positively affects others, according to Coca-Cola’s website.

Senga credits her family for helping her win this recognition and making her the person she is.

“Whenever I get overwhelmed they’re always there smiling,” Senga said. “My parents, they came from so far and they work so hard and they inspire me every day.”

In addition to her prizes, she also wins a free weekend trip to Atlanta to join other Coca-Cola Scholars from around the country.

Senga is one of 150 students nationwide to be named a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar.

