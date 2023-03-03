Stinnett named SAA Newcomer of the Year, Second Team All-SAA

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Athletic Association postseason awards for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season were announced Monday, and Centre freshman Cade Stinnett was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

He was also named to the All-SAA Second Team.

The Bowling Green, Ky. native is the third SAA Newcomer of the Year in program history, joining Perry Ayers in 2017 and Blake Scinta in 2013, and the award is justified after he posted one of the best statistical seasons ever by a Centre freshman.

Stinnett’s 18.0 ppg average was the highest on record from any Centre freshman, which was good enough to be ranked second in the conference. He also led the league in minutes played per game. He ended the season as the team leader in total rebounds and rebounds per game as well despite his 6-2 frame.

Additionally, he ranked in the top ten in the league in field goal percentage among qualified players. Stinnett scored 451 points on the year, which is the highest total by a Centre freshman since Steve Curtis in 1979, who played in five more games.

