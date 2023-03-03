Wanted Russellville man apprehended by authorities

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man wanted by authorities was arrested thanks to some tips from the public.

The Logan County Sheriff’s office took to Social media and stated that Deandre Rippy, 31, was apprehended by authorities after acting on some tips Thursday night.

Rippy was indicted on charges of sodomy, unlawful transactions with a minor and endangering a minor on November 18.

He was wanted by Russellville-Logan County Crimestoppers ever since.

He was booked in to the Logan County Detention Center on no cash bond.

