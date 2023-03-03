Warren Co. Household Hazardous Waste Day set for March 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s spring Household Hazardous Waste Day is set for another term with the popular program returning to March 25th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren County Salt Barn at 999 Lauren Avery Drive.

“We’re pleased to continue offering this program, which was started in 1996 as a pilot program between our county’s solid waste management programs and a group of local environmental coordinators,” said Warren County Judge/Executive Doug Gorman.

A lot has changed since that first program was offered in the parking lot of a defunct grocery store. The program has transformed over the years to include more recyclers, volunteers, and financial partners. Now it’s typically put on twice annually – once in the spring and once in the fall. Primary partners include Bowling Green and Warren County governmental agencies. A financial boost often is provided through grants from the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection’s Division of Waste Management.

A certified hazardous waste disposal team and other waste management professionals will be on-site to accept household hazardous wastes for recycling or proper disposal. In addition, area recyclers will collect waste oil, anti-freeze, cooking oil, batteries, and even small propane tanks.

Most household hazardous wastes can be disposed of safely, but recycling the material is a better option when available. Recycling keeps the material out of a landfill, which helps to extend the useful life of the landfill while preserving and improving the chances those toxic materials won’t be buried with other solid wastes.

“All sorts of old, unwanted, and even unknown hazardous wastes often can be disposed of safely in regular household garbage – the question we have to ask ourselves is “should we?” I think our answer has to be “no” as often as it can be,” said Warren County Environmental Coordinator Stan Reagan.

“If not disposed of properly, household hazardous wastes can poison people or animals, especially if a water supply is affected,” he said. “Some of these wastes could react with other substances and have the potential to contaminate the environment, including the groundwater or surface waters that become our drinking water.”

Paint Disposal – A DIY solution.

Paint leads the way in being the most commonly collected household waste at previous Warren County HHWDs, Reagan said. But people don’t have to bring paint to an HHWD to safely get rid of it.

“Households can safely and legally dispose of these items today with less difficulty,” Reagan said. “This involves simply “solidifying” the paint in its container, or a larger container, by mixing it with cheap kitty litter or other absorbents.”

The cat litter absorbs any water in the paint and oil-based paints bind to it, which reduces the likelihood that the paint will leak out of garbage trucks on the way to a contained landfill. People are encouraged to place their treated paints in double-bagged trash bags and then into a box for disposal during weekly trash pickup. This procedure also works well with bug and weed killers, but chemicals should not be mixed, Reagan said.

eScrap, document shredding, and old meds will be accepted.

In addition to the HHWD, residents will be able to bring old computers, TV sets, and other electronics for disposal or recycling. Also, a free document shredding service will be on-location. All documents should be free of large binders and metal clasps, but staples need not be removed. Expired and unwanted medications may be disposed free by bringing them to the collection event, too.

Some materials cannot be accepted during the HHWD.

Tires or anything containing asbestos or radioactive materials, such as smoke detectors, WILL NOT be accepted. Construction/demolition debris and ordinary trash are also unacceptable. NO hazardous wastes can be accepted from outside of Warren County or from businesses or contractors unless based in the home. Participants should be prepared to produce a photo ID or other proof of Warren County residency and or be driving a personal vehicle with proof of Warren County registration. For more information, go to www.warrencountyky.gov/household-hazardous-waste-day or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/warrencountygov.

