WKU Baseball’s game against Northern Illinois has been postponed

(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game against Northern Illinois has been postponed.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader against Northern Illinois has been rescheduled to begin at noon with the second game beginning at approximately 3 p.m. CT or 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Both games will be scheduled for nine innings. Sunday has been rescheduled to a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. CT with the second game beginning at approximately 2 p.m. CT or 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. The first game is scheduled for seven innings, while the second is scheduled for nine innings.

