WKU Softball revises Hilltopper Spring Fling schedule for this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to strong winds that will affect game and field conditions, WKU Softball’s 4:30 p.m. game tonight against Evansville has been canceled.

In a revised schedule for the Hilltopper Spring Fling this weekend, the Hilltoppers are now slated to play Akron at 3 p.m. and Evansville at 5:30 p.m. CT at the WKU Softball Complex on Saturday.

On Sunday, WKU will face Akron again at 12:30 p.m. and challenge Austin Peay at 3 p.m. For more information on the complete tournament schedule, go to WKUSports.com

