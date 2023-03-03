WKU Softball revises Hilltopper Spring Fling schedule for this weekend
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to strong winds that will affect game and field conditions, WKU Softball’s 4:30 p.m. game tonight against Evansville has been canceled.
In a revised schedule for the Hilltopper Spring Fling this weekend, the Hilltoppers are now slated to play Akron at 3 p.m. and Evansville at 5:30 p.m. CT at the WKU Softball Complex on Saturday.
On Sunday, WKU will face Akron again at 12:30 p.m. and challenge Austin Peay at 3 p.m. For more information on the complete tournament schedule, go to WKUSports.com
