Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns

Daviess Co. experiences storm damages, including destroyed barns
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County had it’s own share of damage from the storm Friday.

Along King Road in Philpot at least a half dozen telephone poles had been knocked over with many of them snapped in two.

The crews in the area had just been arriving and said they’d likely be out there throughout the evening trying to replace them.

Multiple barns around the area were also destroyed, along with a greenhouse on Todd Bridge Road.

Our 14 News crew says everyone they’ve spoken to, at least those who has been affected, are physically okay.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White Castle sign falls on a vehicle in Bowling Green
SLIDESHOW: Storm damage on March 3
Breaking News
UPDATE: Three weather-related deaths confirmed in South-Central Kentucky
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
Downed power lines
Crews responding to power outages following line of storms
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of severe storms

Latest News

Manager of the Marketplace, Tessa Norris, said she and her workers were working as usual when...
Roof falls on SoKY Marketplace during storm Friday
Roof Falls on SoKY Marketplace During Storm Friday
Roof Falls on SoKY Marketplace During Storm Friday
Death Toll from Today's Weather at Four People
Death Toll from Today's Weather at Four People
2023 Home Expo Taking Place This Weekend
2023 Home Expo Taking Place This Weekend
BGMU Gives Update on Restoring Power
BGMU Gives Update on Restoring Power