Return of winter temperatures?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve had a warm stretch these past few weeks making it feel more like spring than winter. The latest temperature outlook for our area is hinting that winter isn’t over quite yet!

Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek! (WBKO)

This weekend will end pleasantly with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s for Sunday. It will be a beautiful day to get outside tomorrow with plentiful sunshine. Monday will be warmer with a high in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will cool back into the middle 60s and stay mostly cloudy. Rain chances move into our area by Wednesday. There will be chances for scattered rainfall throughout the rest of the week with the best chances for rain being Wednesday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to fall by Wednesday into the 50s and possibly into the 40s by Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s at times this week, keep the jacket close!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 67. Low 47. Winds SE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 75. Low 52. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 65. Low 39. Winds N at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 82 (1976)

Record Low: 0 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.26″ (+0.62″)

Yearly Precip: 9.25″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 5 (Mod)

