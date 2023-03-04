Roof falls on SoKY Marketplace during storm Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SoKY Marketplace is one of several businesses in Bowling Green that took damage from Friday’s storm and winds.

Manager of the Marketplace, Tessa Norris, said she and her workers were working as usual when the roof of a neighboring building came off and fell on top of the Marketplace.

“The winds just became very heavy and then we heard a very loud noise,” Norris said. “That was obviously the roof coming off, which then hit the pavilion. We saw some flying debris like gutters and whatnot, and that was it. It was pretty quick.”

Norris says the Marketplace is currently working with officials to assess the damage, as well as local organizations to reschedule events set to be at the Marketplace in the coming days.

“This community is really resilient, and they stick together. We have really close relationships, with Warren County Parks and Rec, with the Warren County government and with the city of Bowling Green. So I think any efforts to move an event will go seamlessly there with them.”

While damage to the Marketplace does seem substantial at this time, Norris says she’s not worried about the future.

“We’re resilient and we’re definitely adaptable. We’re one of the businesses that did great during COVID, so we’re used to kind of rolling with the storms,” Norris said.

When it comes to advice for other businesses who may have taken damage, Norris says to listen to officials.

“This is not near as drastic as the tornadoes that we faced in 2021, so we have a lot of people that are experts on this and we can all look to them for guidance on this matter.”

Norris said the Marketplace will be posting updates on damage, repairs, and event relocations on their Facebook.

