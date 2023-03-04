Severe weather damages, impacts operations at Blue Grass Airport

WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather has seriously impacted operations at the Blue Grass Airport.

No flights have landed or taken off at the airport since about 5:30 because of the wind. The terminal closed right before 9 p.m.

The TSA area is currently without power.

Passengers were first sat in the check-in area, but then an announcement over the loudspeaker asked people to collect their belongings and clear the area. A lot of them have been waiting for their flights for hours.

Bluegrass airport officials say there are usually few outgoing flights at this time.

There was also some damage to parts of the roof of the airport, in the rental car garage and Concourse A area.

Many people here have been passing the time on their phones, waiting for updates.

Right now, airport officials are not sure when flights will resume because of the weather and Blue Grass Airport officials say they will continue to assess the damages to the roof of their building to see the extent of the damages.

