Warren Co. Emergency: Caution urged as trees reported down on many county roads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County emergency crews are working to clear county roads of downed trees and limbs to make them safe for travel after a series of straight-line winds hit in several areas.

So far, the list of roads includes:

Petty, Hays-Smith Grove, Maplemere, Rich Pond, James Elkins, Hunts Bend, Middle Bridge, McGuiness at Porter Pike, Drakesborough, Sunnyside-Gott, Tuckertown, Will Bohannon, Mt. Olivet, Ben Thomas, and Ely Franklin South roads, as well as Hunts and Bethel lanes.

Also, trees have been reported down on Fuqua, Lodge Hall, Park Villa, Blue Level, Slim Island, Hadley Loop, Halls Chapel, Vanmeter, Blue Level-Providence, Bill Dedmon, Ezra Whalen, North Campbell, Mt. Pisgah Church, Mouth of Gasper and Old Tram roads.

The list continues with trees reported down on Antioch Church, Whites Chapel, Greathouse, Ted Pemberton, Claypool-Boyce, H.E. Johnson, Goodrum, Dye Ford, Old Greenhill, H.R. Whitlock, and Wren roads, as well as Apple Court.

Roads already reported as cleared of trees include Boyce-Fairview, Brawner, Memphis Junction, Glasscock, Matlock, Mt. Lebanon Church, Morehead, Murphy, T. B. Hospital, Amber White, Roger Cole, Harry Cherry, and Threlkel Ferry roads.

There are at least four crews working in various quadrants of the county with chainsaws and heavy equipment. Use caution when traveling tonight, as blowing debris and loose limbs may continue to be a hazard if strong winds persist.

Call the Warren County Road Department at 270-843-8328 or area law enforcement or fire dispatch to report blocked roads or dangerous conditions due to debris on the roadways.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/warrencountygov.

