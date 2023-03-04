Warren County faces damages after storm weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is no stranger to severe weather, and today is no exception. Rain, strong winds, and more stormy weather were in all parts of Warren County.

In Bowling Green, damages have been reported all over the city from the Whitecastle sign being tipped over, the roof from SOKY Marketplace being ripped off, and many trees being ripped from the ground.

More cities are still facing the carnage that was created by inclement weather.

Local officials have been all around the city trying to restore power, clear roads and assist people.

“We have been all over the city responding to calls to service today as well as the Bowling Green Fire Department. We’ve just been jumping from call to call to wherever they need us. It’s been pretty widespread,” said Casey Archey from Warren County Emergency Management.

Similar incidents were reported across the Commonwealth with damages to stores, homes, and more.

According to Warren County Emergency Management, there have been only two reported injuries so far with no fatalities. The same can not be said for the rest of the state. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear has reported that two people have died; one in Simpson County and Edmonson County.

I am sad to report we have one weather related death today in Simpson County. Britainy and I ask the entire commonwealth to join us in holding the family of this Kentuckian in prayer as they mourn this loss. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

Kentucky, more sad news. We have lost a second person due to the severe weather today, this time in Edmonson County. Please join Britainy and I in lifting this family in prayer as they mourn the loss of their loved one. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

As we still face inclement weather, local officials are encouraging people to remain inside if possible and stay safe.

Archey said, “We encourage people to stay inside if they are able to. With us having widespread trees and power lines down, we are having some difficulty getting utility crews and emergency crews in to deal with those issues. We just ask the public to, if they can, just stay inside overnight and let those crews get the job completed so that we can get roadways back open.”

