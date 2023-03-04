Warren RECC experiences widespread power outages from wind storm

Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Warren RECC working to restore power outage(AP)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work to restore power to people.

As of 8 p.m., approximately 32,000 Warren RECC members are without power.

According to a press release, they have additional crews arriving this weekend. However, due to the severe nature of some of the damage caused by the weather today, they estimate that full restoration could take multiple days.

They will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, please report it to one of their outage lines.

For people in Warren County call 270-843-9710 and for people outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321.

To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “Current Outages” icon.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of severe storms
A White Castle sign falls on a vehicle in Bowling Green
SLIDESHOW: Storm damage on March 3
Downed power lines
Crews responding to power outages following line of storms

Latest News

The White Castle was knocked over from strong winds.
Warren County faces damages after storm weather
Trees down on Warren Co. Roads
Warren Co. Emergency: Caution urged as trees reported down on many county roads
Calmer conditions this weekend
Winds dying down this evening
Mammoth Cave National Park, park roads, ferry, and services closed due to severe weather