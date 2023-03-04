Warren RECC experiences widespread power outages from wind storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work to restore power to people.

As of 8 p.m., approximately 32,000 Warren RECC members are without power.

According to a press release, they have additional crews arriving this weekend. However, due to the severe nature of some of the damage caused by the weather today, they estimate that full restoration could take multiple days.

They will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, please report it to one of their outage lines.

For people in Warren County call 270-843-9710 and for people outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321.

To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “Current Outages” icon.

