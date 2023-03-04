Winds dying down this evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WINDY was an understatement with gradient winds reaching nearly 70 mph at the airport! The winds will slack off tonight and bring much colder temperatures into the region.

Calmer this weekend

Tomorrow will be calmer, but feel cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures start to climb on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine. Monday looks pleasant with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return midweek by next week. We will also fall into a cooling pattern with high temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s into the 40s by the end of next week- winter isn’t over just yet!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 58. Low 37. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 67. Low 47. Winds SE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 75. Low 52. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 80 (1976)

Record Low: 1 (1980)

Today’s Precip: 1.02″

Monthly Precip:1.26″ (+0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 9.25″ (+1.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Low

UV: 5 (Mod)

