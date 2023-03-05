‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Gallatin teen was scheduled to become an organ donor Sunday after suffering a critical injury following Friday’s storms, according to Liberty Creek High School.

Aleya Brooks, a cheerleader at Liberty Creek High School, suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree fell on her as she helped her family clear debris from their driveway, according to her father, Jason Brooks.

As Darla White Brooks and I are sitting with our beautiful daughter, holding her hand in the trauma critical care unit... Posted by Jason Brooks on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Brooks said his daughter was taken to Skyline Hospital where it was determined she suffered multiple facial and head fractures, as well as deep bleeding in her brain.

On Saturday morning, Brooks said the swelling in his daughter’s brain increased.

On Saturday evening, Brooks said his daughter would be “in the arms of Jesus now,” as doctors prepared to remove her from life support on Sunday.

The family planned for her to become an organ donor.

“We know that Aleya, even in her passing, would want to have a positive impact on others’ lives,” Brooks said in a Facebook post.

The family will hold an honor march for her sacrifice on Sunday at Skyline Medical Center, according to Brooks.

The surgery time was scheduled for the afternoon. However, Brooks said the actual time could shift depending on scheduling changes.

“Anyone is welcome to attend in honoring Aleya’s life and amazing legacy of loving Jesus and loving others,” Brooks said.

Liberty Creek High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a time of prayer for Aleya in the school’s field house.

Liberty Creek High School's FCA holding a prayer for Aleya Brooks. (Submitted)

Brooks said more than 50 Liberty Creek Varsity Cheer cheerleaders, Liberty Creek High School administrators and teachers, and Long Hollow Church Family pastors and family filled the critical care waiting room in support of his daughter.

