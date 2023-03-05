Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game

By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups on Saturday night. After the bad weather on Friday pushed the game back to Saturday, Barren County, Russellville, Bowling Green and Metcalfe County finally took the court in Diddle Arena. Both games saw all the winners from each District, that make up the 4th Region, battle it out.

The first matchup was the Russellville Lady Panthers against the Barren County Trojanettes. The Lady Panthers were back in the semifinals for the first time in over 30 years while the Trojanettes were trying to get back to the championship game after missing it last year. It was a tough battle for four quarters, but the winners of the 15th District came out on top winning 41-27.

2023 4th Region Tournament semifinals - Russellville vs Barren County

In the second matchup, the Lady Purples of Bowling Green took on the Lady Hornets of Metcalfe County. The defending 4th region champs dominated from start to finish as they make it back to the region championship, after winning their semifinal matchup 73-39.

Bowling Green Lady Purples advance to sixth-straight 4th Region Championship

This matchup was inevitable. Bowling Green now looks to win its fourth straight region title. While the Trojanettes look to finally get over the big purple hump. The 4th Region Championship game will be played tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. inside Diddle Arena.

