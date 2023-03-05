A BEAUTIFUL Monday shaping up!

Rain chances arrive midweek
By Dana Money
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought today was nice, just wait until tomorrow! We are expecting highs in the middle 70s with plentiful sunshine! :)

Rain chances arrive midweek(WBKO)

Tuesday will stay dry, but clouds will start to build in ahead of a system that will arrive on Wednesday. Rain chances arrive on Wednesday with scattered showers and highs only reaching into the lower 50s. A better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover around 60°. Temperatures look to cool off again by Sunday with another chance of rain. Keep the rain gear stowed and ready to go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 75. Low 50. Winds SW at 16 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 63. Low 39. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. High 52. Low 40. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 85 (1910)

Record Low: -6 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip:1.26″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 9.25″ (+0.77″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 5 (Mod)

