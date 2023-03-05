Bowling Green wins the Girls 4th Region Championship for the fourth year in a row

Bowling Green Lady Purples will the 4th Region Championship over Barren County 59-37
Bowling Green Lady Purples will the 4th Region Championship over Barren County 59-37(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples won the 4th Region Tournament Championship for the fourth year in a row after beating Barren County 59-37. The Lady Purples are the first team ever, in the 4th region, to win four straight region titles. It’s also their fifth title in the last six years.

Right out of the gate, the Lady Purples used their size and speed to their advantage using Meadow Tisdale, Saniyah Shelton and Tanaya Bailey to do the most damage down low, where the Trojanettes couldn’t find an answer for the size disadvantage. Bowling Green opened up the game on a 10-0 run and Barren county didn’t score its first point until over halfway through the first quarter. BG lead at the end of the first quarter 18-4.

In the second quarter, the Trojanettes were able to get the offense flowing more and played better defensively, holding the Lady Purples to 14 points while they scored 11. And three of Bowling Green’s points came at the buzzer when Katy Smiley made a three that bounced off the top of the backboard and still went in, as BG took a 32-15 lead into the locker room.

The Trojanettes had a chance to pull the deficit down a little bit but the constant pressure in the back court plus the size and tenacity of the Bowling green defenders, prevented the Barren County offense from being as fundamentally sound and affective that it has been all season.

With five minutes left to go in the 4th quarter, Barren County pulled within 15 points, forcing Bowling Green head coach Calvin Head to call a timeout. The girls regrouped as doubled the Trojanettes in points over the next four minutes, 12-6.

The clock hit zero and the Bowling Green Lady Purples became the 4th region champions for the fourth year in a row, a feat no one else has been able to do. They move on to the KHSAA State Tournament next week, where the will play the winner fo the third region, the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces.

Tip off for the first round of the State Tournament is Wednesday, Mar. 8, at 11 a.m. E.T. in Lexington, at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Warren RECC experiences widespread power outages from wind storm
A White Castle sign falls on a vehicle in Bowling Green
SLIDESHOW: Storm damage on March 3
Manager of the Marketplace, Tessa Norris, said she and her workers were working as usual when...
Roof falls on SoKY Marketplace during storm Friday
The White Castle was knocked over from strong winds.
Warren County faces damages after storm weather

Latest News

The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
WKU softball head coach Amy Tudor collects her 500th career win
Tudor marks 500th career win as WKU softball kicks off Hilltopper Spring Fling 2-0
WKU softball head coach Amy Tudor collects her 500th career win
WKU softball head coach Amy Tudor collects her 500th career win
Bowling Green Lady Purples advance to sixth-straight 4th Region Championship
Bowling Green Lady Purples advance to sixth-straight 4th Region Championship