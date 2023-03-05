Historic RailPark and Train Museum hosts ‘Sip & Putt’ Mini Golf Challenge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark and Train Museum held its annual ‘Sip & Putt Scramble’ on Friday, March 3. This year, the museum offered two tournament times allowing for more participants to take part in the event.

The nine-hole mini golf course was set up throughout the museum and train cars for teams of four, individuals, and groups of two to test their miniature golf skills while giving to charity.

Participants also had a chance to bid in a silent auction.

“When teams show up to play, we feed them a nice meal and we set them off to play,” said Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Historic RailPark. “Every time they stop at one of the putting greens, we have got an assortment of beverages and snacks there for them as well.”

The event ended with an awards ceremony with categories from “Best Overall Team” to the player with the highest score.

All proceeds raised from the event go back into the RailPark for maintenance and railcar restoration.

The Historic RailPark & Train Museum is located at 401 Kentucky Street in Bowling Green, KY.

For more information and the link to sign up, you can visit their website.

