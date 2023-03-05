Kentucky Republicans at each level gather for Lincoln Day Banquet

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Republicans gathered for the 83rd annual 5th District Lincoln Day Banquet at the Corbin Center.

It was a sold out event as leaders from each level of government attended.

“We’re very blessed with amazing leaders up in Washington D.C. as well as Frankfort. So, we just wanna be able to honor them and honor conservative values,” Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said.

Razmus honored Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hal Rogers with Corbin Colonel certificates for their work.

“I’m always worried and concerned about the people back here. Floods, fires, lack of jobs, loss of the steel industry, coal business and the like. So, it’s a continuous fight up there,” Rogers said.

McConnell expressed his concern for Kentuckians dealing with inflation.

“Inflation is through the roof. The Biden administration has spent too much money, flooded the country with money. It was widely predicted that would create 40-year inflation,” The Senate Minority Leader said.

Six Republican candidates for governor also attended the event, all expressing their commitment to the region.

“When I’m in the east, people in the east say they’re forgotten. When I’m in the west, you know, people in the west say that they’re forgotten. So, it’s important not to forget any part of the state,” candidate Mike Harmon said.

“Eastern Kentucky is God’s creation. We need to make sure that this is a tourist hub of the United States. We have a lot of things going for us, trail systems, outdoor recreation,” candidate Ryan Quarles said.

Other Republican candidates for governor that attended were Kelly Craft, Daniel Cameron, Alan Keck and Bob DeVore.

