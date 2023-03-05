Resources being offered in Southcentral Kentucky after storm damage

Shelters and dumpster drop-off sites are available for those who were affected by the storms on Friday, March 3.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the severe storms and damaging winds on Friday, March 3, many people are seeking shelter. The winds damaged many homes on Friday, leaving many without a place to stay. Warren County Emergency Management wants those to be aware of some of the shelters around the area.

Here is a list of some places around Southcentral Kentucky that are sheltering those affected by the storms:

  • Basil Griffin Park - 2055 Three Springs Rd.
  • Michael Buchanon Park - 9222 Nashville Rd.
  • Ephram White Park - 885 Mt. Olivet Rd.
  • Phil Moore Park - 7101 Scottsville Rd.
  • Ed Spear Park - 226 Sunset St.
  • North Metcalfe VFD - 498 Center Perryville Rd.
  • Sulphur Well VFD - Sulphur Wells Methodist Church Rd.
  • Knob Lick - 177 Pleasant Valley Church Rd.
  • Country Way Estates - off Robert Wilson Rd.
  • West End Lane - end of West End Lane
  • Metcalfe VFW - 590 Cedar Flat Curtis Rd.
  • Edmonton Metcalfe County UK Extension - 422 East St.
  • Edmonton Fairgrounds - 102 Fairground St. (2 shelters on site)
  • Edmonton near Bingo Hall - 1408 W. Stockton St.
  • Sherwood Retreat - 107 Sherwood Lane
  • Summer Shade - 50 Firehouse Lane
  • Branstetter Park - off Branstetter Park - Old Trace Rd.

Henry Royse, Mayor of Glasgow, said the city of Glasgow will be offering free dumpster drop-off sites for residents needing to dispose of any tree debris after the storms. Only tree debris will be accepted in the dumpsters.

There are two locations in Glasgow where dumpsters are set up: Gorin Park and Beaver Trail. Beginning Monday, an additional dumpster will be placed at Weldon Park.

The dumpsters will be available each day until 6 p.m.

No household or hazardous waste will be allowed to be thrown into the dumpsters.

For more information, you can visit the City of Glasgow’s website.

