Tudor marks 500th career win as WKU softball kicks off Hilltopper Spring Fling 2-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball swept Saturday’s games and have won their last 10 of 12 for head coach Amy Tudor’s 500th career win after the Tops 9-0 win over Evansville at the WKU Softball Complex. Earlier in the day, the Hilltoppers took care of Akron, 3-2, win freshman Luna Curran earning her first career save in the circle.

“It’s always been special with every group I’ve been able to coach”, noted head coach Amy Tudor. “I think back along the way to all the players that have been a part of any of the programs. But to win it here with this team, it’s really special. I was proud of the way we’ve played all day long.”

”I’m very proud of her [Tudor], ask me any day, Western is my heart and soul”, said fifth-year senior Taylor Davis. “I’m so thankful I’ve been here for five years, and to hear that Coach T has been here longer too -- not many athletes can say they’ve been with their coach for five years.”

Collectively, WKU pulled through 12 runs off of 14 hits. Three-spot hitter Taylor Sanders picked up four hits and four RBIs in both games, while Kennedy Foote picked up two against the Evansville in WKU’s fifth shutout on the season.

WKU 3, AKRON 2

Garnering a run on the board in the bottom of the third, Taylor Davis notches a single up the middle, scoring Brylee Hage. Hage made her way on the bag from a single through the right side and stealing second.

The Hilltopper’s RBIs leader this season, Taylor Sanders, popped in two more as she doubled into left field, sending TJ Webster and Kennedy Foote across the plate for a big fifth inning and the final runs for WKU.

The Zips inched their way back into the ballgame, a bases-loaded fielder’s choice went to get the runner out heading to third base, while the runner on the bag went home for a 3-1 Tops lead.

In a close call at the top of seven, an RBI groundout on the right side landed a one-run game inside the WKU Softball Complex, before freshman Luna Curran retired one more hitter to end it.

Redshirt-sophomore Kelsie Houchens worked her way in the circle through six innings, giving up one run off of three hits with four strikeouts and earning her sixth win of the season. Freshman Luna Curran came in for the seventh. She walked one, struck out one, while giving up one hit and a run and earning her first career save.

WKU 9, EVANSVILLE 0

A huge first inning for the Hilltoppers marked the most runs in a single frame this season to complete the shutout. With bases loaded, second baseman Kelsey Schmidt singled through the left side, picking up an RBI before catcher Randi Drinnon took her base after being walked, bases loaded.

First baseman Kennedy Foote, picking up just her second multi-hit game of the season, pooped a blooper up the middle and collected two RBIs in the process for a 4-0 Tops lead. Designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp got walked and Evansville changed pitchers for the first time of the game.

Nine-spot hitter TJ Webster picked up her seventh consecutive hit in a game with a two-run single in the middle, as the Hilltoppers hit through the order. With two runners on, Taylor Davis reaches base from a fielding error at second base and Kemp scores, unearned to close out the runs in the top frame.

To cap off the board and run rule the game, Sanders drove in a double in the bottom of the third inning. Kemp and Foote head across the plate to finalize the 9-0 victory for WKU.

In the circle, Katie Gardner collects her fifth W to go 5-5 on the season. The Bowling Green native only gave up two hits and walked one, while striking out three of 16 batters faced. Freshman Maddy Wood got to close out the top of the fifth, collecting zeros across the board, only walking two, and picking up a strikeout.

