Allen County residents work together to clean up weekend winds’ mess

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While utility trucks and crews with chainsaws make their way through the county, the number of residents without power has dropped to roughly 1,300, according to Allen County Judge Executive, Dennis Harper.

However, Harper says that the weekend’s silver lining lies in the resilience of Allen County’s residents as they work hand in hand to rebuild their community.

“It was one of those historic storms that we’re going to remember forever, that 2023 wind storm that felt like that 1994 ice storm. We’re still without electricity in about 1,300 households, and their neighbors that have electricity are saying ‘come over to our house, take a shower, get cleaned up,” said Harper.

Many residents, like James Graves, relied on family to assist in clearing away debris to leave their homes.

“That afternoon my grandkids and everything came and helped me cut up the stuff and piled up the brush,” said Graves. “It just blocked us right in, and I’ve got two or three more trees ready to fall too, I don’t know what we’re gonna do about them, but anyway, it’s been… it fell on my car, one of the trees did.”

The storm took a toll on many families, and some are left to wonder whether insurance will cover the costs of repairs. Graves has several trees that were almost uprooted by the storm, and when they fall, his home and family are in the path.

“Not until they fall, they won’t help me pay to get them cut down, I got two, well one’s really ready to come down, and I just bought that building and one’s heading towards it. And the ground’s raised up all around them, you can tell that if we get another windstorm it’s just gonna go whoomp, right down,” said Graves.

Despite concerns about when the debris will be fully cleared, when power will be restored, and the cost of damages, many residents are still grateful to have help in cleaning up the mess of the weekend.

Graves said, “Well I’m not able to do anything, so I figured I’d have to get out here and work. I was out here just looking around and I tripped and fell and skimped myself all to pieces, and I walked down there and they told me to get back in the house, so I went back in the house and stayed most of the time while they worked.”

Harper says that without the help of volunteers, the damage through the weekend would have been much more severe.

“Our road departments got overwhelmed, and we started to call our volunteer fire departments to help clear those roads, and they did a fantastic job,” said Harper.

Harper says that it may be six to eight months before the community has fully recovered from the storm and that he will be contacting Feeding America to assist in replenishing food that was lost to power outages.

