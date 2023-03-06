Allen named C-USA Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Karris Allen has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday.

Allen had a pair of career performances last week.

Against UTEP, Allen had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The 14 points and five steals were new career highs and the eight rebounds tied her career.

Allen followed that up with a 16-point game against North Texas, resetting her career high.

She also had four rebounds against the Mean Green.

The Sikeston, Missouri native was also clutch for the Lady Toppers last week.

The rookie made a jumper with 24 seconds left against UTEP to put WKU ahead by one.

Against North Texas, Allen scored five points in a 9-0 fourth quarter run that helped WKU retake the lead permanently.

Allen and the Lady Toppers will be playing in the C-USA Championship on Thursday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

The second seeded Lady Toppers will face the winner between No. 7 North Texas and No. 10 UAB.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.