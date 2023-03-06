Allen named C-USA Freshman of the Week

The WKU Lady Toppers complete the season sweep of the UTEP Miners after Karris Allen hits the...
The WKU Lady Toppers complete the season sweep of the UTEP Miners after Karris Allen hits the go ahead shot to help propel the Tops to a 62-59 win.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Karris Allen has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday.

Allen had a pair of career performances last week.

Against UTEP, Allen had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The 14 points and five steals were new career highs and the eight rebounds tied her career.

Allen followed that up with a 16-point game against North Texas, resetting her career high.

She also had four rebounds against the Mean Green.

The Sikeston, Missouri native was also clutch for the Lady Toppers last week.

The rookie made a jumper with 24 seconds left against UTEP to put WKU ahead by one.

Against North Texas, Allen scored five points in a 9-0 fourth quarter run that helped WKU retake the lead permanently.

Allen and the Lady Toppers will be playing in the C-USA Championship on Thursday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

The second seeded Lady Toppers will face the winner between No. 7 North Texas and No. 10 UAB.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

Bowling Green Lady Purples wins the 2023 4th Region Championship
Bowling Green Lady Purples wins the 2023 4th Region Championship
In a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Hilltoppers, WKU got the bats moving on Sunday as they swept...
WKU Softball completes perfect weekend in the Hilltopper Spring Fling
Bowling Green Lady Purples will the 4th Region Championship over Barren County 59-37
Bowling Green wins the Girls 4th Region Championship for the fourth year in a row
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game