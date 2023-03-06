Beshear: Kentucky sets lowest annual unemployment rate in state history

Rate for 2022 decreased to 3.9%; lowest rate since Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky set the lowest annual unemployment rate in state history for 2022 at 3.9%.

This is the lowest rate seen since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state unemployment rates in 1976.

The report is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ estimate of the number of employed Kentuckians for 2022 was 1,968,121.

“Today’s report is another indication that Kentucky is an economic powerhouse and that we are growing good-paying jobs for our families,” Gov. Beshear said. “With the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, we know more Kentuckians are chasing their dreams and providing for their families right here at home.”

The 2022 Governor’s Cup rankings had Kentucky placing second nationally in economic projects per capita – up from ninth place last year – and first in the South Central region. The state also secured the ninth spot in the country for total qualifying projects, moving up two spots from the previous year.

Kentucky also took the second spot in the South Central region for overall qualifying projects and secured 11 of the Top 100 Micropolitan areas – cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 – and tied for third nationally, with 40 micropolitan projects.

Those communities include Bardstown, Glasgow and London in the Top 20, followed by Murray, Frankfort, Richmond-Berea, Paducah, Campbellsville, Mayfield, Maysville and Middlesboro.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

Bowling Green mall experienced damage on Friday
Gov. Beshear gives update on March 3 storms during economic announcement
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS registration is now open for WCPS 2023 - 2024 school year
A tree was blown over at Angora Court in Bowling Green.
Viewers submit March 3 damage photos, videos
Gov. Beshear launches supply chain initiative to help grow jobs, reduce costs