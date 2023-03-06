Beshear: Kentucky sets lowest annual unemployment rate in state history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky set the lowest annual unemployment rate in state history for 2022 at 3.9%.

This is the lowest rate seen since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state unemployment rates in 1976.

The report is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ estimate of the number of employed Kentuckians for 2022 was 1,968,121.

“Today’s report is another indication that Kentucky is an economic powerhouse and that we are growing good-paying jobs for our families,” Gov. Beshear said. “With the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, we know more Kentuckians are chasing their dreams and providing for their families right here at home.”

The 2022 Governor’s Cup rankings had Kentucky placing second nationally in economic projects per capita – up from ninth place last year – and first in the South Central region. The state also secured the ninth spot in the country for total qualifying projects, moving up two spots from the previous year.

Kentucky also took the second spot in the South Central region for overall qualifying projects and secured 11 of the Top 100 Micropolitan areas – cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 – and tied for third nationally, with 40 micropolitan projects.

Those communities include Bardstown, Glasgow and London in the Top 20, followed by Murray, Frankfort, Richmond-Berea, Paducah, Campbellsville, Mayfield, Maysville and Middlesboro.

