CASA of South Central Kentucky to swear-in first advocates in Simpson, Allen Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Kentucky will swear in their first advocates to serve Simpson and Allen Counties on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The swearing-in will take place at the Simpson County Judicial Center and will be administered by Judge Ashley Douglas.

At the start of 2023, CASA expanded into Allen, Simpson, and Edmonson Counties.

CASA completed a training session with eight new advocates joining the team, and six of those will be serving in Allen and Simpson Counties.

CASA currently serves Allen, Barren, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Advocates are community volunteers that receive 30 hours of training, which is offered four times per year.

The next training will be in June.

Community members interested in becoming an advocate or wanting more information can reach out to Steve Jones, Advocate Development Specialist, at steve@casaofsck.org or 270- 782-5353.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.