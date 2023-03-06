Cooler Weather Returns Tuesday

Long Range Outlook
Long Range Outlook(none)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front will move through dry overnight, leaving us with cooler weather for Tuesday. Look for lows overnight falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s with partially clearing skies. Tuesday will stay dry, but clouds will start to build in ahead of a system that will arrive on Wednesday. Stray showers are possible through the mid-week, but a better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover around 60°. Temperatures look to cool off again by Sunday with another chance of rain. Keep the rain gear stowed and ready to go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, cooler. High 61. Low 38. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, A Few Shwrs Late. High 52. Low 40. Winds E at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: M’Cloudy, Rain Likely. High 58. Low 40. Winds E at 12 mph.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
While nobody was seriously injured, Lost River Village resident Randy Foncree had a close call...
Mobile home park still in recovery two days after storm

Latest News

A NICE start to the work week!
A NICE start to the work week!
A NICE start to the work week!
Sunny, breezy, and mild for Monday!
Rain chances arrive midweek
A BEAUTIFUL Monday shaping up!
Return of winter temperatures?
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!