Cooler Weather Returns Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front will move through dry overnight, leaving us with cooler weather for Tuesday. Look for lows overnight falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s with partially clearing skies. Tuesday will stay dry, but clouds will start to build in ahead of a system that will arrive on Wednesday. Stray showers are possible through the mid-week, but a better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover around 60°. Temperatures look to cool off again by Sunday with another chance of rain. Keep the rain gear stowed and ready to go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, cooler. High 61. Low 38. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, A Few Shwrs Late. High 52. Low 40. Winds E at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: M’Cloudy, Rain Likely. High 58. Low 40. Winds E at 12 mph.

