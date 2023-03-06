Gov. Beshear gives update on March 3 storms during economic announcement

Bowling Green mall experienced damage on Friday
Bowling Green mall experienced damage on Friday(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on storm damage throughout the state after systems caused strong winds and tornadoes on Friday.

Beshear said he visited McCracken County on Sunday where he said an EF-2 tornado touched ground and went through the town of Fremont’s main street area.

Beshear added that because of the damage and the amount of emergency declarations in the state that this event would qualify for a federal disaster declaration on the public assistance side.

He said that it has not been determined if the event will qualify for federal disaster declaration on the individual assistance side.

Some key updates on storms throughout the state:

  • 307 service connections are without water statedwide.
  • 5,598 service connections are under a boil water advisory.
  • 10 drinking water systems are under limited operations. This includes Edmonson County.
  • Statewide, there are still 124,898 power outages reported. Beshear said he believes that many will have their power turned back on today.

