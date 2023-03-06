Hart County conducting damage assessments following March 3 storms

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Generic image of the state of Kentucky(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County Emergency Management is asking for individuals to report damage from the March 3 storms.

Tony Keithley, the Director of Hart County Emergency Management said that citizens should report damages online or if they are unable to complete online to call the Judge-Executive’s office at 270-524-5219.

“This is no promise of any assistance to citizens when they complete the reporting,” said Keithley. “We may share their information with the Red Cross if requested. We go out to the residence and enter the information to a state reporting system, where this information may be shared with FEMA.”

Keithley explained the next steps that would involve FEMA.

“If we meet the state and FEMAs threshold to complete an Individual Damage Assessment Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA will come down and look at the homes that were destroyed and/or damaged and will be reported to the Governor, and the President for consideration of an Individual Assistance Declaration,” he said. “These steps take several days to complete for county assessment so the sooner the citizens report their damages the better.”

