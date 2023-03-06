KSP searching for missing Crofton 14-year-old

Kylee Greenwell
Kylee Greenwell(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CROFTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in searching for a missing 14-year-old from Crofton.

Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road on March 1 at 1 a.m.

She is 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing white, red and black plaid pajama pants, a gray T-shirt and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KSP at 270-676-3313 or at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.

