KSP searching for missing Crofton 14-year-old
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CROFTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in searching for a missing 14-year-old from Crofton.
Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road on March 1 at 1 a.m.
She is 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing white, red and black plaid pajama pants, a gray T-shirt and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KSP at 270-676-3313 or at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.
