Med Center Health’s 31st Women in the Arts Exhibit happening March 9

Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit reception is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be hosting its 31st Women in the Arts Exhibit on March 9 with a reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

The exhibit is open to any female artist over 18 years old residing in Kentucky.

Artists may enter their artwork in the following categories: painting, sculpture, ceramics, works on paper, fiber works, and photography. Artists who win awards will be presented with them at the reception.

Some of the awards for this year include Special Purchase, Cash Merit, Honorable Mention, and ArtWorks Award. The exhibition committee and a juror will select the 2023 Special Purchase Award piece purchased by and displayed at The Medical Center.

For more information, or to notify The Medical Center of your attendance at this event, contact Jake Hook at 270-991-1009.

