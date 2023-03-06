Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear announces an economic initiative
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms