Mobile home park still in recovery two days after storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The storm and subsequent winds on Friday, March 3, left many in Kentucky without power and with miles of damage to clean up.

Bowling Green is no exception, with communities like Lost River Village still picking up the pieces 48 hours later.

“There is a lot of limbs down, there are trash cans or blown-over trash everywhere. This guy down at the end (of the road), his boat blew out in the middle of the road. I mean, it could have been a lot worse.” said Jeremy Rowlett, a resident of Lost River Village.

While nobody was seriously injured, Randy Foncree, another resident of Lost River Village had a close call after an uprooted tree fell mere feet from where he and his wife were sitting.

“We heard this huge crash, and the tree came tumbling down,” Foncree said. “If it would have fallen in another direction, it really could have injured, or maybe even killed one of us.”

While the site of Bowling Green in recovery is all too familiar, it is also accompanied by the familiar site of a community coming together.

“We have had neighbors come from everywhere to help out and to offer words of encouragement,” said Foncree.

“It is a good community,” said Rowlett. “Our landlord, he is a good guy. He really helps take care of people. You could not ask for better.”

As Bowling Green and cities in Kentucky continue with recovery efforts, Foncree said patience is key.

“Things will get done, just be patient with our linemen. Be patient with the first responders, the people who take care of us, because we are eternally thankful for those people,” said Foncree.

