A NICE start to the work week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! It’ll be a NICE start to the work week, with much of us in the 40s through the early morning commute.

Sunny, breezy, and mild for Monday!

Tuesday will stay dry, but clouds will start to build in ahead of a system that will arrive on Wednesday. Stray showers are possible through the mid-week, but a better chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will slack off Friday and Saturday as high temperatures hover around 60°. Temperatures look to cool off again by Sunday with another chance of rain. Keep the rain gear stowed and ready to go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 77. Low 50. Winds SW at 16 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 63. Low 39. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. High 52. Low 40. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

