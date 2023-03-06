Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates Oreo’s 111th birthday with free Bundtlets

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake.(Hand-out | Nothing Bundt Cakes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Oreo to create a new cake flavor that is only available for a limited time.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake will be available at stores across the country through March 26, while supplies last.

The first 111 guests at each bakery location on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to help celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
A NICE start to the work week!
Sunny, breezy, and mild for Monday!
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man allegedly blew up transformers