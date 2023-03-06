Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Rockfield man was arrested Sunday after Bowling Green Police responded to the Hardee’s on Interstate Drive for a welfare check.

Dustin Cooper, 36, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police reported that Cooper had locked himself in the men’s bathroom and refused to leave.

According to the citation, Cooper was screaming for help and said that he was a federal agent.

Cooper also said that he had a gun and would shoot anyone who entered the restroom, according to police.

After hours of talking with Cooper, police entered the bathroom.

Reports indicate that Cooper then ran out of the bathroom screaming and ran into an officer.

Police then tried to cuff Cooper, who resisted arrest by stiffening his limbs, kicking and biting an officer on the leg.

Cooper was taken to Med Center Health and then taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.