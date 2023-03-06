Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant

Dustin Cooper
Dustin Cooper(BGPD)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Rockfield man was arrested Sunday after Bowling Green Police responded to the Hardee’s on Interstate Drive for a welfare check.

Dustin Cooper, 36, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police reported that Cooper had locked himself in the men’s bathroom and refused to leave.

According to the citation, Cooper was screaming for help and said that he was a federal agent.

Cooper also said that he had a gun and would shoot anyone who entered the restroom, according to police.

After hours of talking with Cooper, police entered the bathroom.

Reports indicate that Cooper then ran out of the bathroom screaming and ran into an officer.

Police then tried to cuff Cooper, who resisted arrest by stiffening his limbs, kicking and biting an officer on the leg.

Cooper was taken to Med Center Health and then taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

Beshear: Kentucky sets lowest annual unemployment rate in state history
Bowling Green mall experienced damage on Friday
Gov. Beshear gives update on March 3 storms during economic announcement
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS registration is now open for WCPS 2023 - 2024 school year
A tree was blown over at Angora Court in Bowling Green.
Viewers submit March 3 damage photos, videos