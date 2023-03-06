Warren RECC working to restore power to residents after Friday’s storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work alongside visiting crews to fully restore power to residents after storms came through the area Friday.

The storm has left over 45,000 Warren RECC members without electricity.

As of this morning, there are approximately 8,700 Warren RECC members still without power.

“We have done the big transmission outages, the large outages,” said Kim Phelps, senior director of Communications and Public relations at WRECC. “We’re now moving onto single lines, neighborhoods, roads, individual houses.”

Warren RECC expects to have most restoration work completed by the end of the week.

Some restoration efforts may last through the weekend in the most severely damaged areas.

The current phase of restoration work will be slower, and Warren RECC asks for members to be patient. There are currently over 50 visiting crews assisting with the restoration of power in the county.

Warren RECC will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Please remember to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, please report it to one of the outage lines:

In Warren County call 270-843-9710.

Outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321.

To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “Current Outages” icon.

