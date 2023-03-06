Warren RECC working to restore power to residents after Friday’s storms

Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work alongside visiting crews to fully restore...
Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work alongside visiting crews to fully restore power to residents without power after storms came through the area Friday that left over 45,000 Warren RECC members without electricity.(Warren RECC)
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC staff and crews are continuing to work alongside visiting crews to fully restore power to residents after storms came through the area Friday.

The storm has left over 45,000 Warren RECC members without electricity.

As of this morning, there are approximately 8,700 Warren RECC members still without power.

“We have done the big transmission outages, the large outages,” said Kim Phelps, senior director of Communications and Public relations at WRECC. “We’re now moving onto single lines, neighborhoods, roads, individual houses.”

Warren RECC expects to have most restoration work completed by the end of the week.

Some restoration efforts may last through the weekend in the most severely damaged areas.

The current phase of restoration work will be slower, and Warren RECC asks for members to be patient. There are currently over 50 visiting crews assisting with the restoration of power in the county.

Warren RECC will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Please remember to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, please report it to one of the outage lines:

In Warren County call 270-843-9710.

Outside Warren County, call 1-888-604-4321.

To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “Current Outages” icon.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
While nobody was seriously injured, Lost River Village resident Randy Foncree had a close call...
Mobile home park still in recovery two days after storm

Latest News

Kylee Greenwell
KSP searching for missing Crofton 14-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the March 3 storms
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the March 3 storms
Downed power lines
Co-ops from 11 states now helping power restoration in Kentucky
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Hart County conducting damage assessments following March 3 storms