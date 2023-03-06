WCPS registration is now open for WCPS 2023 - 2024 school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is registration time for Warren County Public Schools’ 2023 - 2024 school year.

Whether your child will be new to WCPS in the fall or is currently enrolled, each child must get registered for the upcoming school year.

WCPS 2023 - 2024 registration links:

Click here to fill out the eligibility form for preschool.

Click here to register your child for kindergarten or as a new or returning student (grades K-12) for the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.