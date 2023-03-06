WKU Softball completes perfect weekend in the Hilltopper Spring Fling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Hilltoppers, WKU got the bats moving on Sunday as they swept both their Sunday games at the WKU Softball Complex. To end the 2023 Hilltopper Spring Fling, the Tops marked their fifth complete shutout, 5-0, against Akron before taking care of Austin Peay, 8-1.

In the Hilltoppers’ match with Akron, Kaytlan Kemp pulls in WKU’s second triple of the season, while first baseman Jessica Bush records the first home run of her career: a two-run shot over the left field wall. Against the Governors in the later afternoon game – even with a Kelsie Houchens start in the circle – freshman Maddy Wood made her mark on the field in six innings with allowing only two hits, no runs on 21 batters faced and earning her first collegiate win.

WKU 5, AKRON 0

Katie Gardner made her way to the circle with the start against the Zips. The Bowling Green native took in seven innings, three hits, only walking two, while striking out a near season-high nine batters in the match up. Getting things going on the board in the fifth inning, freshman Kaytlan Kemp found the corner of left field in the Hilltoppers’ second triple of the season, as she turned on the wheels to the bag, and sent pinch runner Kasia Parks across the plate for a 1-0 lead. A huge sixth inning for WKU, Taylor Sanders kicked things off with an RBI single into left field. Cleanup hitter Faith Hegh followed up with a sac-fly, sending Taylor Davis across, unearned. To cap off the final on the box score, junior Jessica Bush took a 2-1 count to the left field wall with her first career home run and picking up two RBIs in the process for a 5-0 win.

WKU 8, AUSTIN PEAY 1

Austin Peay got moving in the top of one, a single up the middle with two runners on and one across the plate. Capping off the other half of the frame, right fielder Faith Hegh tied the game with an RBI single up the middle and scored leadoff hitter, Brylee Hage. After a pitching change, Maddy Wood took charge of the circle. Collecting only two hits the rest of the ballgame. Pinch hitter Addy Edgmon worked with her opportunity: she singled straight to the pitcher’s circle, advanced runners, and sent Hegh home in the bottom of the fourth. Kemp later in the inning singled right down the left field line and sent another Hilltopper batter across home plate. An explosive bottom of the fifth to cap the ballgame, catcher Randi Drinnon first reached base on a fielding error by the Austin Peay second baseman, which moved Taylor Davis to home, unearned. Jessica Bush picked up another hit and RBI on the day, before Kennedy Foote also singled in the inning which resulted in another RBI. As WKU batted through the order, Hage ended the scoring for the Red and White with a single through the left side, resulting in both Kemp and Foote across the plate and Hage’s fifth multi-RBI game this season. Freshman Maddy Wood pitched through six innings, garnering the win, and only giving up two hits in 21 batters faced. On offense, WKU pulled together 13 hits as a team, just second to their season-high 14 hits earlier in the year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.