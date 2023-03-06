Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living.

Jeanne Fox said being happy is her secret to longevity and staying young.

“I always have a happy disposition,” she said. “I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963 with her late husband, Dick Fox.

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.

When Fox was 7 years old, she met former President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capitol steps.

She then met former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18.

When Fox moved to Knoxville, she started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Breaking News
UPDATE: Five weather-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Rain chances and a cool down arrive midweek!
Return of winter temperatures?
The championship game for the 4th Region Tournament has been set after the semifinals matchups...
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the Girls 4th Region Championship Game
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Bowling Green mall experienced damage on Friday
Gov. Beshear gives update on March 3 storms during economic announcement
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference