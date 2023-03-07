Allen County-Scottsville High School hosts annual career fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen County-Scottsville High School students attended their annual career day today with almost 50 local businesses, as well as colleges and military personnel in attendance.

Seniors cycled through professional development resources like resume building and an alumni panel before entering the career fair in the high school’s gymnasium. Throughout the day, ACSHS Guidance Counselor, Laura Carter, hopes that students will find their path after high school.

“They were like, blown away by all of the businesses that were set up. The businesses did a really good job of displaying what all they do, and what all they offer. Several of them had interactive things set up for the seniors to do. There’s so many opportunities for them, whenever they graduate. We just want their eyes open to what all they can do,” said Carter.

Carter says that there are three main paths for students after high school; the workforce, college, or military. Through the career day, she says that students are able to catch a glimpse into what it takes to be a part of these paths. While all students were able to attend the career fair, the focus of the day was on seniors navigating life post-graduation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.