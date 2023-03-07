Beshear appoints Sherry Murphy as member of Tourism Development Finance Authority

Sherry Murphy
Sherry Murphy(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Sherry Murphy as a member of the Tourism Development Finance Authority for the state of Kentucky.

Murphy is the Executive Director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Murphy brings more than 23 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry to the role, having served as Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau for 18 years before joining the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University’s hospitality program and has served the Kentucky hospitality industry in various roles during her tenure, including chairwoman for the Kentucky Travel Industry Association and president of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed as a member of the Tourism Development Finance Authority,” said Murphy. “I strongly believe that tourism supports the local economy and provides social well-being in our communities in Kentucky, and I am looking forward to working with the authority to promote tourism and economic development in Kentucky.”

