BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl to the area.

Deandre Christian is described as weighing 180 pounds and is 5′9″ tall with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

