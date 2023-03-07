Edmonson County still recovering four days after storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Damaged homes, uprooted trees, and thousands without power. It’s the same story all over Kentucky as communities continue to recover from the storm on March 3, and Edmonson County is no exception.

Some Edmonson County residents are being quoted upwards of a week until their power could be restored, including Tammie Childress.

“No disrespect to them, because with the electricity out, our phone lines are down. So there’s just no way for them to communicate with us,” Childress said. “They’re out, I see them out and about, and I’m thankful for that.”

Those with electricity aren’t in the clear either, having to pick up debris and damage that came with the storm’s torrential winds.

Proprietor for Shady Lake Farm, Andrew Whobrey, says the winds tore away one of his sheds and partially took the roof from his barn.

“I’d imagine it’d be a good deal in the summer, probably two or three months at least, before we get everything back the way it was. We took some damage but could have been so much worse, so we’re just thankful that things are as good as they are,” said Whobrey.

Edmonson County Schools were closed Monday with no non-traditional instruction but will be open with a one-hour delay Tuesday. Superintendent Brian Alexander said the decision was just as much about the county’s lack of electricity, as it was about student safety.

“It was just a matter of transportation, getting our buses through those low-hanging power lines and our student’s safety. We didn’t want our kids around any potential dangerous situations because of the school district trying to have school, ” said Alexander.

Despite the damage done and repairs in store, Childress says the community has come together to lend a helping hand.

“Our young people, they’re really stepping up. I’ve seen a lot of young people out with chainsaws, moving trees and I’m very thankful that they’ve got a good heart,” Childress said.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed five deaths in relation to the storm, including Edmonson County’s Dakota Davis, who was 23 years old.

Edmonson County Judge Executive Ronald Lindsey has released a statement regarding damages and recovery, saying:

As of this morning, Edmonson County still had 2,400 homes without electricity. We know that WRECC and surrounding electric cooperatives have been working non-stop around the clock since Friday to try and get power restored to every home and appreciate the hard work and long hours that they have been working in, and around, our communities. Unfortunately, they have run into barriers as they are working through the county. We have several broken poles, trees that are having to be cleared off lines before WRECC can begin work on them, and transformers that are out of service that are delaying the process to get power restored. Getting power restored to every home in the county, and making sure that our community is safe is a priority for all of us. We will be working closely with WRECC to assist them in any way that we possibly can. If anyone has any safety concerns due to damage from the storm, please contact our Emergency Manager, Terry ‘Moose’ Massey, at 270-597-7176 for information or assistance.”

