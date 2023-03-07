Foster, Hayes earn C-USA postseason awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball had pair of student-athletes earn Conference USA Postseason Awards the league announced on Tuesday.

Sophomore forward Jaylin Foster was named to the All-Defensive Team and freshman guard Acacia Hayes was named to the All-Freshmen Team.

Foster has been one of the leading steals earners in the conference all season. She has notched 60 total steals this season, which is fourth in the league.

Her 2.07 steals per game average is also fourth in the conference. Foster has led the team in rebounding all season long, pulling down 5.6 boards per game.

Foster notched two double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in 15 games. She had a season high 23 points in the season opener against Vanderbilt to go along with 10 rebounds and six steals.

Hayes was named C-USA Freshman of the Week twice during the season for her stellar play. She’s the team’s leading scorer, putting up 11.0 points per game.

She’s also the team’s most efficient shooter with a 48.5 percentage from the field (minimum of 100 attempts).

In just her 13th game as a collegiate player, Hayes dropped 31 points against UTSA on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. She has scored in double figures in 16 games this season, including in six of the last seven games.

Foster, Hayes and the Lady Toppers will play in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championship in Frisco, Texas on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

No. 2 WKU will face the winner of No. 7 North Texas and No. 10 UAB.

