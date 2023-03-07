Four Lady Tops place in Top 25 at UNF Collegiate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBKO) - Four Lady Topper golfers finished in the top 25 at the UNF Collegiate on Tuesday afternoon.

As a team, WKU Women’s Golf tied for third overall after posting a final-round, 1-over 289 and moving up three spots on the leaderboard.

“I’m proud of our overall effort this week,” said head coach Adam Gary on the feat. “This was one of our better fields of the spring to go out and beat a few teams ahead of us in the rankings is always a good feeling. I’m really happy to see Catie continue her success that she’s had this spring as well. We left some shots out there and there’s always room to improve, so I’m excited to see how we do next week at our own tournament at Lake Jovita.”

WKU bested Kennesaw State, Xavier and Penn State who all ranked ahead of the Lady Toppers in the Golfstat Top 100.

For the second consecutive tournament, sophomore Catie Craig was the top finisher for the Red and White, carding an even-par 72 at the 5,964 yard Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in the final round. She tied for 13th overall.

Freshman Averi Cline moved up 24 spots on the final day of competition after firing a 2-under 70 on Tuesday afternoon.

She tied for 18th alongside senior Sarah Arnold with a 54-hole total of 3-over 219. Arnold logged a 3-over 75 as the final counting score for WKU in the third round.

Rounding out Tuesday’s scorecard and the top 15 was freshman Sydney Hackett.

She bounced back from a 78 in the second round to even-par in the final round. Her 4-over 220 was good for t-23rd on the individual leaderboard.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett notched a 6-over 78 in the final round and tied for 58th overall. Individuals Addie Westbrook and Savannah Howell finished 58th and 81st, respectively.

WKU will next host its annual Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla., on Monday and Tuesday of next week at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club.

Results – Final

T13. Catie Craig – 73, 73, 72 – 218

T18. Sarah Arnold – 72, 72, 75 – 219

T18. Averi Cline – 73, 76, 70 – 219

T23. Sydney Hackett – 70, 78, 72 – 220

T58. Kenlie Barrett – 73, 76, 78 – 227

T58. Addie Westbrook* - 72, 74, 81 – 227

T81. Savannah Howell* – 76, 82, 78 – 236

*competing as an individual

