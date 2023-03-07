Four Lady Tops place in Top 25 at UNF Collegiate

By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBKO) - Four Lady Topper golfers finished in the top 25 at the UNF Collegiate on Tuesday afternoon.

As a team, WKU Women’s Golf tied for third overall after posting a final-round, 1-over 289 and moving up three spots on the leaderboard.

“I’m proud of our overall effort this week,” said head coach Adam Gary on the feat. “This was one of our better fields of the spring to go out and beat a few teams ahead of us in the rankings is always a good feeling. I’m really happy to see Catie continue her success that she’s had this spring as well. We left some shots out there and there’s always room to improve, so I’m excited to see how we do next week at our own tournament at Lake Jovita.”

WKU bested Kennesaw State, Xavier and Penn State who all ranked ahead of the Lady Toppers in the Golfstat Top 100.

For the second consecutive tournament, sophomore Catie Craig was the top finisher for the Red and White, carding an even-par 72 at the 5,964 yard Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in the final round. She tied for 13th overall.

Freshman Averi Cline moved up 24 spots on the final day of competition after firing a 2-under 70 on Tuesday afternoon.

She tied for 18th alongside senior Sarah Arnold with a 54-hole total of 3-over 219. Arnold logged a 3-over 75 as the final counting score for WKU in the third round.

Rounding out Tuesday’s scorecard and the top 15 was freshman Sydney Hackett.

She bounced back from a 78 in the second round to even-par in the final round. Her 4-over 220 was good for t-23rd on the individual leaderboard.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett notched a 6-over 78 in the final round and tied for 58th overall. Individuals Addie Westbrook and Savannah Howell finished 58th and 81st, respectively.

WKU will next host its annual Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla., on Monday and Tuesday of next week at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club.

Results – Final

  • T13. Catie Craig – 73, 73, 72 – 218
  • T18. Sarah Arnold – 72, 72, 75 – 219
  • T18. Averi Cline – 73, 76, 70 – 219
  • T23. Sydney Hackett – 70, 78, 72 – 220
  • T58. Kenlie Barrett – 73, 76, 78 – 227
  • T58. Addie Westbrook* - 72, 74, 81 – 227
  • T81. Savannah Howell* – 76, 82, 78 – 236

*competing as an individual

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Cooper
Rockfield man arrested after locking self in bathroom of Bowling Green restaurant
A tree was blown over at Angora Court in Bowling Green.
Viewers submit March 3 damage photos, videos
Robert L. Mercer, 32
Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s
Kylee Greenwell
KSP searching for missing Crofton 14-year-old
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Hart County conducting damage assessments following March 3 storms

Latest News

Foster, Hayes earn C-USA postseason awards
Jamarion Sharp with the putback slam in WKU's 73-68 win over UTEP
WKU’s Sharp named defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons
Warren Central advances to the 4th Region Championship game beating Warren East 81-45
Bowling Green, Warren Central advance to the 4th Region Championship Game
4th Region Tournament semifinals - Bowling Green vs Barren County
4th Region Tournament semifinals - Bowling Green vs Barren County