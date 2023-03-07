Glasgow man is arrested on theft and other charges after reports of stolen ATV’s

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is arrested after the Glasgow Police Department received reports of stolen ATVs from Jackie Browning Park and a residence on Oil City Road on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to recover two of the ATVs and were able to identify and arrest 32-year-old Robert L. Mercer.

Mercer was arrested and charged with third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking of Disposition of Property $500<$1,000, Possession of a Handgun By a Convicted Felon, and Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order.

This case remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Detective Andrew Moore.

