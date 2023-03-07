Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kenisha Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is “To inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

This week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero is the embodiment of that mission for the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County.

Kenisha Franklin is the Safety Director at the youth development organization that serves children from 6-18 years.

They focus on character, leadership, academic success, and healthy lifestyles.

“They’re just my kids,” Kenisha said. “I have my own biological kids that come here, but I have over a hundred-something kids that have my heart.”

She has been with the organization since 2019 when she started as a teen coordinator.

Over the past four years, she has worked her way to her current position as Safety Director, doing whatever it takes to ensure the success of the children in her care.

Those that work with her see that passion in everything that Kenisha does.

“She’s a rock. She’s very dependable. She’s kind. She’s caring,” said Amanda Moeller, Youth Development Professional. “She’s devoted to the children, the staff, and the mission.”

“She always keeps us on our toes,” said Jordyn Turner, Youth Development Professional. “She’s always positive.”

Kenisha understands that her role changes depending on the needs of the children and is more than happy to be whatever they need her to be in the moment.

“I’m a therapist some days. I’m a relationship person. I’m somebody’s best friend... a mama,” she said.

Her interest in the success of the children extends beyond the time they spend with her at the Boys & Girls Club.

“I want to know how their day went at school,” she said. “Did they have any issues? I want to know about their grades.”

The children can depend on her to show up to their activities like plays and ball games and know that she will be in the audience cheering for them. She sees a lot of herself in each child and is driven to go above and beyond for them.

She is also aware that the success of the families is a large contributing factor to the success of the children. Parents that are in need of anything from food to school supplies know that Kenisha will get them the items as quickly as she can.

Kenisha remains humble about the accolades that she has received and credits those accomplishments to the team that surrounds her every day for her success.

“I couldn’t get this and be the person I am without support,” she said. “I have a great staff. I have a wonderful CEO and a Unit Director.”

Her love for the children, at the end of the day, makes it all worthwhile for her.

“I’m not going to be able to save them all,” Kenisha said. “But I’m going to try to save them all if I can.”

